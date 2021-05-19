Sheryl Crow to share the stories behind her songs during upcoming solo livestream

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Sheryl Crow will treat fans to the stories behind her songs in a global livestream solo performance scheduled for June 18.

Sheryl Crow: The Songs And The Stories – A Live Solo Performance will take place in a private space on Sheryl’s Nashville property that she calls her “little church.” She’ll move between different instruments and perform different arrangements of her greatest hits and deep cuts while sharing what went into creating them.

“Doing a solo show like this is challenging and exhilarating,” says Sheryl in a statement. “Presenting these songs in a new way is exciting for me – this is not a usual acoustic show. Those can be great, but this is something different.”

“I feel the beginnings of a renewal after the painful separation we’ve been through,” Sheryl adds. “I have tremendous gratitude for it. I can’t wait for fans to hear and see this very special show.”

Tickets for the one-off live event go on sale May 20th via Ticketmaster. Depending on where you live in the world, you can watch various streams. If you’re on the east coasts of either U.S. and Canada, or in Central or South America, your stream is at 8 p.m. EDT on June 18.

There are other options for fans in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the U.K., Europe and the west coasts of Canada and the U.S. Visit SherylCrow.com for more information.

Meanwhile, Sheryl is set to perform on the American Idol finale this Sunday night on ABC, along with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.