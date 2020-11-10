Sheryl Crow to perform during virtual 2020 Stand Up for Heroes benefit, taking place next week

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation

Sheryl Crow will take part in the 2020 edition of the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families. This year’s show, the 14th annual installment of the fundraiser, will be a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will take place Wednesday, November 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The program will air on on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and the Armed Forces Network.

The Stand Up for Heroes benefit offers an evening of music and comedy, held in partnership with the annual New York Comedy Festival. Jon Stewart will host the event, the lineup of which also includes Bruce Springsteen, country stars Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton, actress Tiffany Haddish, comic Iliza Shlesinger and more.

In addition, Prince Harry and Ray Romano will appear as special guests.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

Visit BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

