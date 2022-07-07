Sheryl Crow postpones Ravinia Festival appearance in wake of Highland Park shooting: “We are hurting”

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Sheryl Crow is just one of the several artists who were set to perform as part of this week’s Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois. But the festival has canceled or postponed all scheduled shows through July 10, in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park on July 4 that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

On Twitter, Sheryl, a longtime anti-gun violence advocate, posted the festival notification and wrote, “We are hurting w/ the community of #HighlandPark & all the communities suffering from gun violence during this confusing time in our history. We feel helpless to know how to help. We encourage everyone to give to those who are in mourning.”

She added that she plans to her reschedule her Ravinia appearance, which was to have taken place Thursday night. Her next show is July 8 in Ohio. All ticket holders will receive refunds by August 1.

On Wednesday, the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III, was ordered held without bond by a judge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

