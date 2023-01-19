Sheryl Crow, Michael McDonald, Lionel Richie & more to perform tribute to Motown legends at pre-Grammy gala

Courtesy MusiCares

A star-studded lineup of artists will be paying tribute to Motown founder Berry Gordy and his best friend, fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson, during the annual MusiCares pre-Grammy gala.

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, has chosen Gordy and Robinson as its 2023 Persons of the Year and will honor them during the February 3 gala in Los Angeles, two days before the Grammy Awards. Performers at the gala include Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald.

Other artists who’ll be performing include Dionne Warwick, Ashford & Simpson‘s Valerie Simpson, John Legend and iconic Motown groups The Isley Brothers, The Temptations and the Four Tops.

Proceeds from the event will provide a wide variety of health and social services for music professionals in need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” Gordy said in a statement.

