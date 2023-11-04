Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin and more enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht

“Everyday Is a Winding Road” for Sheryl Crow, but on November 3, it led her to the Rock & Roll of Fame induction ceremony, where she was ushered into the Hall along with the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Chaka Khan, Elton John‘s co-writer Bernie Taupin and more.

Sheryl opened the show by performing her hit “If It Makes You Happy” with Olivia Rodrigo. After her good friend Laura Dern inducted her, Sheryl told the crowd, “When I think about the years playing music and my journey I could not have dreamed my life. … Yes, for me there have been ups and downs along this journey. But mine is a story of infinite possibility for any young person setting out on the musical journey.”

Sheryl also performed “Strong Enough” with her friend and idol Stevie Nicks, and brought ’70s rock legend Peter Frampton out to play guitar on “Everyday Is a Winding Road.”

George Michael’s Wham partner Andrew Ridgeley inducted the late singer/songwriter, and then Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood and Miguel delivered renditions of, respectively, “Faith,” “One More Try” and “Careless Whisper.”

Chaka Khan took the stage with Sia to perform her hits “I Feel For You,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “I’m Every Woman.” She received the award for Musical Excellence, as did Bernie Taupin, who was inducted by Elton John. Elton surprised the audience by revealing that he and Bernie finished a new album “three days ago,” then took the stage to perform “Tiny Dancer.”

Seventies R&B vocal group The Spinners, known for hits like “I’ll Be Around” and “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” were saluted by New Edition. Complete with matching outfits and choreography, they performed a medley of Spinners songs on a massive set inspired by Soul Train — that show’s creator, Don Cornelius, was also inducted.

Country music icon Willie Nelson was ushered into the Hall by Dave Matthews; despite being 90 years old, Willie sang and played several songs with country star Chris Stapleton and Crow, including “On the Road Again.”

Other inductees included “Running Up that Hill” singer Kate Bush, who didn’t attend the ceremony; guitar legend Link Wray; “father of hip hop” DJ Kool Herc; Blood, Sweat & Tears founder and songwriter/producer Al Kooper; political rockers Rage Against the Machine; and closing the show, Missy Elliott, the first female rapper to be inducted.

ABC will air highlights of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony on January 1.

