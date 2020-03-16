Credit: YouTube

Shero: Representitive Katie Porter Fights For Americans

March 16, 2020

She dogs the head of the CDC until he agrees to using resources to test all Americans for FREE.

Everyone, meet your new hero: Representative Katie Porter.

The Congresswoman from California was relentless during a House meeting Thursday,

telling Trump administration officials to basically get their heads out of their a**** and commit

to free COVID-19 tests for Americans “regardless of insurance.”

Dr. Redfield (head of the CDC) does a little metaphorical jig, hems and haws,

says some vague stuff—and Porter is not having it.

“Not good enough,” she says. “Will you commit, right now, to using the authority that you have,

vested in you, under law, that provides in a public health emergency for testing, treatment,

exams, isolation, without cost, yes or no?”

It’s glorious to see someone fighting for you.

After more hemming and hawing and more pressure from Porter, finally we get the only right answer

in this situation: “I think you’re an excellent questioner, so my answer is yes.”

Full Story: HERE

Youtube Video: HERE

