Sheraton Strikes Again

Sheraton’s Gingerbread Village celebrates ‘Elf Life’ for 2019 season.

Check out these AWESOME Ginerbread houses!!

Enjoy!!!

Each year the Sheraton Hotel culinary team and top local architecture firms design and bake larger-than-life gingerbread ‘houses‘

for the public to delight in.

The houses are on display in the lobby of the Sheraton Grand Seattle, and are free to the public

(though donations benefitting JDRF Northwest Chapter are appreciated).

This year’s theme is #ElfLife, honoring different tales of elves from Santa’s traditional helpers to their modern counterparts,

like Elf on the Shelf.

The exhibit is on display from Nov. 23, 2019 through January 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

weekdays, weekends open until 11p.m.

