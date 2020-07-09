Photo Credit: Shellie Hart

Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 7/9/2020 : Birthdays, 2 Famous Faces & an ANNUAL PASS to Point Defiance!

July 9, 2020

After the 4th of July holiday break, it was nice to catch up!   Today I gave a shout to SEVERAL Listener Rewards members B-Day Shouts, we play 2 Famous Faces AND an annual pass to Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium for our #ThankYou Thursday.   You can watch (HERE)

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart   Facebook Login may be required

