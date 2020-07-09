Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 7/9/2020 : Birthdays, 2 Famous Faces & an ANNUAL PASS to Point Defiance!

After the 4th of July holiday break, it was nice to catch up! Today I gave a shout to SEVERAL Listener Rewards members B-Day Shouts, we play 2 Famous Faces AND an annual pass to Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium for our #ThankYou Thursday. You can watch (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
