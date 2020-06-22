Photo Credit: Shellie Hart

Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 6/22/2020 : Smoker Giveaway LIVE and ‘YOU SAID-SHE SAID’ Phone Game

June 22, 2020

We LOVE free stuff!!!!!!  And this SMOKER is an awesome win, but the fun in this video with with our promo director Makayla on the phone as we have some fun with ‘virtual’ sound effects and we play YOU SAID-SHE SAID…and SHE…had no idea:) – (HERE)

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart   FB Login may be required

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
