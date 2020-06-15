Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 6/15/2020 : Pop-Culture Fun, ‘Hi-Low’ Card Game and Get Ready to Get Smmmmmmokin!

It’s the countdown to Summer! Virtual Commencements, Father’s Day and nicer weather on the way! AND…I share in this Social Break when you have a chance at a portable MASTERBUILT Propane Smoker! Perfect for the deck, camping…anytime, anywhere. (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
