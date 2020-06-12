Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 6/11/2020 : BIG Day in Movie Release History and ‘2 Famous Faces’

HUGE day in movie history as on this day 6/11…some pretty big ones were released like Ferris Bueller, Jurassic Park and a 3rd. Wanna take a guess? Answer along with a round of ‘2 Famous Faces’ is this Social Break episode (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
