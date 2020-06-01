Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 6/1/2020 : Show Up, Do The Work, Make a Difference/Music Trivia

So i wasn’t really sure if I should do a FB Live ‘Social Break’ today…following the looting and all that went on over the weekend. But, then I thought…the positive voices of change, need to be heard and they showed up. And in order for change to happen, we do have to do the work. So, I showed up…and so glad that I did. (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
