Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/6/2020 : YOU Taking Care of YOU with Dr. Becke of PacMed, FB ‘LIVE’ Blooper, and Optical Illusions

May 6, 2020

Ok, first off…it’s been a weird week and it’s ONLY Wednesday!!!   lol  So today while I was ‘staging’ for my FB Live Social-Break (putting on my makeup, talking to myself, adjusting the blinds)….I ‘whoops’…had started the ‘live’ feed and it took me a minute to realize.  DOH!  But in this episode, I play back part of an interview with Dr. Becke of PacMed who talks about the importance of YOU taking care of YOU!  She touches on a couple of REALLY important points.  Yes, I am a brand ambassador for PacMed, but for this very reason.  They TRULY do care about their patients.  Plus, I explain why FB Live is ‘broken’ right now (hopeful fix soon) and I drop a couple of optical illusions on ya. (HERE)

And below, moments before I realize…we LIVE baby!

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
