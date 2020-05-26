Photo Credit: Shellie Hart

Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/26/2020 : Passing Along Brandi Carlile Upcoming B-Day News & ‘Guess That Movie Poster’ Game

May 26, 2020

Hope you all had a nice Memorial Day Weekend.  Sure felt different eh?  Well, we’re another day closer to another phase.  Meanwhile, this was a fun break in our day today playing my GUESS THE MOVIE POSTER: Seattle Theme game today.  Wow, some 80’s and 90’s timeless classics filmed here!  Also, Brandi Carlile shares some news for her upcoming birthday (6/1) that I pass along in this FB Live ‘Social Break’ (HERE)

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart  FB Login may be required

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
