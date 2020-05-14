Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/14/2020 : #ThankYouThursday, SUPER-MATCH Game & a Free Latte?

We kick off something fun today, called #ThankYouThursday. Thought would be nice to acknowledge some local folks and businesses giving back. So if you know of any, email me at shelliehart@warm1069.com . That AND we play ‘SUPER-MATCH’, and with your AWESOME COVID HAIR…am lookin’ to share some coffee (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”