Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/12/2020 : Celebrating Senior Photos and SPOT-THIS Picture Game

Oh have the times changed, when it comes to Senior photos (well, when you look at mine…lol). The Seniors today hire photographers who really know how to capture their personalities. This episode you’ll see how we celebrate the class of 2020, and play a fun ‘virtual’ SPOT THIS picture game. FINALLY…I think a game that REALLY challenges you! And of course, we have some fun with it (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”