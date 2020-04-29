Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 4/29/2020 : Flying with the BLUE ANGELS (videos), Day In History ‘pop-culture’ quiz

With the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds trending after flying over NYC and Philly in show of support of our front line here during Covid 19, I dug up my experience flying with the BLUES and share some video and pilot coaching as we hit fly upside down and hit a few G’s. And some fun this day in pop-culture history and the run-down on the BRAT PACK. Watch video (HERE) FB login needed. Enjoy!
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
