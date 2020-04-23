Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 4/23/2020 : Super Match, Pay It Forward Cards and Free Lunch!

THURSDAYS…always a favorite! And we played one of my favorites today ‘Super Match’…as we get to know each other during these FB Live ‘Social Breaks’…YOU…guess what I’m thinking:) Plus I share a beautiful card that was made for me, and one to ‘pay forward’ and hoping you win a FREE LUNCH! Play video (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”