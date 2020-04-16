Photo Credit: Shellie Hart

Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 4/16/2020 : ‘I-Spy’ What My Co-Worker Left On Her Desk, Amazon Echo & I Cut My Own Hair

April 16, 2020

Playing ‘I Spy’ (what was left on my co-workers desk), celebrity birthdays, chance at an Amazon Echo AND….I cut my own hair. 🤭😂 join me for a quick Social-Break? – Shellie Hart

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart  Play (HERE)

  • Chance at an AMAZON ECHO (HERE)

1985…I think.

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart
  • CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS for 4/16  (HERE)

Another awesome David Rosen Photo (Seattle Photographer)

The Fir-Conway Lutheran Church glows under the setting sun as the beauty of Mt. Baker rises above in all her glory during a quiet and peaceful evening in Skagit County, WA on 4/15/2020.
Photo © 2020 David Rosen/SlickPix Photography

Photo Credit: https://www.facebook.com/SlickPixPhotog/

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only