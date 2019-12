WARM 106.9’s Workday radio host, Shellie Hart joined fellow Seattle Hubbard Broadcasting on-air hosts, MOViN 92.5’s Brooke Fox and Mason. They talked about trending news this week on a newly controversial Peleton commercial that causes stocks to tank, a new music streaming platform feature, and an SNL cast member requiring NDA from his stand-up comedy audience members.

Check out the segment here and what they had to say about the latest trending news.