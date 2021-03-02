"She Moves Us": Dua Lipa stars in Puma's 2021 campaign

Back in November, Dua Lipa was announced as a brand ambassador for Puma. Now, the Grammy-winning singer is starring in the company’s new campaign, called She Moves Us.

Over the year, the campaign will “tell the story of how our female ambassadors” — including Dua — “were inspired to become who they are today, the women who helped them, how they overcame challenges in their personal lives and careers and how they made it to the top in their respective fields,” according to the company.

The new campaign video is set to Dua’s collaboration with Silk City, “Electricity,” and shows her, other ambassadors like models Winnie Harlow, Lauren London and Cara Delevingne, fitness entrepreneur Bethany C. Meyers and PUMA-sponsored athletes like golfer Lexi Thompson and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In a statement, Dua says, “Sharing stories of success is all part of changing the narrative, especially in fields like sports and entertainment that have tended to amplify the accomplishments of men.”

“Women are already nailing it across the board and celebrating their achievements is exciting and empowering,” she adds. “It also encourages those rising up to aim for the stars…let’s show the world what we are capable of!”

By Andrea Dresdale

