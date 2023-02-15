She did buy herself flowers: Miley Cyrus appears to celebrate herself on Valentine’s Day

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus made good on what she sings about in her new song “Flowers” and apparently spent the day celebrating herself.

The singer shared a frame from the “Flowers” music video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I can love me better. Happy Valentines Day.”

She then celebrated the fans who took her song to heart. Her Instagram story is filled with posts sent by numerous fans who bought themselves bouquets on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, Miley celebrated the one-month anniversary of “Flowers,” which happened to coincide with Billboard‘s announcement that the song topped the Hot 100 for a fourth consecutive week.

Sharing a clip of the music video, Miley wrote, “With Valentines Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms.”

“It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough anything more is just extra,” she added.

Friend ﻿Selena Gomez﻿ celebrated Miley’s new milestone in the comments by writing, “Facts! Congratulations lady!!”

