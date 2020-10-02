Shawn Mendes yearns for a fantastical new love in emotional new single "Wonder"

If you were wondering what Shawn Mendes has been up to, “Wonder” no more.

The 22-year-old Grammy nominee ushered in his new era of music Friday by releasing the title track of his new album Wonder, due out December 4.

In the song, Shawn pines over a romance he yearns to call his own, fantasizing over what it would be like to have that love in return.

“Right before I close my eyes/ The only thing that’s on my mind/ Been dreaming that you feel it too/ I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you,” he croons as the hopeful music swells against a powerful drum beat.

The song also has Shawn singing about his insecurities: “When I cry into my hands/I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man.”

The accompanying music video starts with Shawn sitting alone on a train as it rushes by a scenic landscape painted by the sunset. As he stands to move into the next car, his path briefly crosses with another passenger’s and they share meaningful glance before parting ways.

That sends Shawn plunging into a fantasy world about his potential new romance, flashing from hopeful scenes of him running through a forest filled with ferns to him skidding to a stop at the foot of a cliff as a tremendous wave covers him in water.

The video ends with him falling to his knees as he stares the empty ocean.

When Shawn announced Wonder, Camila Cabello wrote on Instagram, “He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.“

By Megan Stone

