Shawn Mendes will oversee music for TV adaptation of ‘Life Is Strange’ video game

Gotham/GC Images

Shawn Mendes can add “executive producer” and “music supervisor” to his resume: He’s going to be involved in bringing the video game Life Is Strange to TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn and Andrew Gertler — Shawn’s partner in their production company Permanent Content — are going to oversee music for the TV series, which is currently in development. Shawn and Gertler will executive produce the project as well.

Life Is Strange, first released in 2015, is an adventure game about a high school senior named Maxine “Max” Caulfield, who learns that she has the power to rewind time. She and her friend Chloe begin investigating the disappearance of a fellow student named Rachel, and they learn that there’s some evil stuff happening in their town of Arcadia Bay.

The game, which has spawned a number of sequels and spinoffs, is focused on making choices, each of which lead to different outcomes. Puzzle solving and quests are also involved in the gameplay.

Shawn’s production company Permanent Content also produced his Netflix documentary In Wonder, and is currently working on a docu-series about young changemakers as well as a feature film called Aku.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.