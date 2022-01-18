Shawn Mendes teases new music: “Y’all dig this?”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Shawn Mendes started off 2022 telling fans “It’ll Be Okay,” and now, he’s telling them to get ready for another round of new music.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a video that shows him and a friend listening to a new demo. The clip then transitions to a studio, where fans can hear the fully mastered track ahead of its scheduled release.

Shawn just had one question to ask first, which was, “Y’all dig this?” Of course, his 66.2 million followers began begging for more and demanded to know when they can finally add it to their music libraries. At this time, it is currently unknown when the Grammy winner’s new song arrives or what he plans on calling it.

The song would mark Shawn’s third new single since releasing his Wonder album, which came out in December 2020. It follows “Summer of Love” and, most recently, “It’ll Be Okay.”

Shawn is gearing up for his 64-date Wonder: The World Tour, which kicks off in March and will take him across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. He has yet to unveil plans for his fifth studio album, but fans are hopeful an announcement is on the horizon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.