Shawn Mendes paused tour so he could “give 100% of his energy” to his fans

Shawn Mendes postponed his tour for three weeks so he could “take care of myself and my mental health,” but as a source tells People, that’s actually a good thing.

According to the source, “being in the public eye has long put a lot of pressure” on Shawn, and in the past, he’s found it hard to find “a balance between work and taking care of his mental health.” But the good news, the source adds, is that Shawn is “now able to identify triggers that make it necessary for him to slow down and focus on his health.”

“He wants to give 100 percent of his energy and focus to his tour and his fans,” the source adds.

In a statement to fans announcing the postponement, Shawn explained that he’d initially felt ready to go on tour, but that decision was “premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me, and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Shawn has previously spoken about his struggle with anxiety, which inspired his hit “In My Blood.” Back in April, long before he started his tour, he posted a message on Twitter saying that he’s a “23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning.”

He added, “Even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing.”

The following week, Shawn wrote on Instagram, “i’ve been going through it lately. Tryna be the best ain’t really doing it for me anymore if i’m honest.”

