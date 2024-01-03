Shawn Mendes has Extreme Anxiety Over Making Perfect Music

SM: “I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain.” shawnmendes 9h

Over the last year i spent a lot of time singing like this.. I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain.. it felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the “right” and the “wrong” notes … i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the “right” notes BECAUSE of the “wrong” notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i’ve learned to listen.

The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i’m low there’s always something to hear.

