Shawn Mendes has been house-sitting for Camila Cabello

After wrapping up her movie Cinderella, Camila Cabello is finally returning from London, and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes will be there to greet her. He reveals that he’s been house-sitting for her in Los Angeles while waiting for her to come back.

Speaking to Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Shawn said he was calling from LA and explained, “I don’t have a house in LA, I live in Canada, so I’m house-watching. I just basically use the utilities and sleep in the bed; that’s really my version of house-sitting.”

In the interview, posted today, Shawn added, “She’s coming back tomorrow, I haven’t seen her in a month-and-a-half so I’m super-excited.”

Asked if he had any special music ready to play for his reunion with Camila, Shawn said one thing is certain: he won’t be serenading her.

“You know what? You definitely don’t just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer,” Shawn laughed.

“You know what I actually really love? She’s obviously Latina so we’ll, just, like, always put that on in the background,” he continued. “She knows what they’re saying in the songs; I don’t what they’re saying, I’m just feeling this beautiful Latin vibe and it just kinda puts me at ease.”

Shawn also explained that the cover of his new album, Wonder, was inspired by the day that he played the album’s title track for some friends of his while he was in Miami on a boat. When it started to pour, he had the crazy urge to jump in the ocean.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘O.K., something about this is the cover…’ so maybe I tried to [recreate] in the parking lot in Los Angeles in a pool,” he laughed.

