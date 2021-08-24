Shawn Mendes crashes several NYC clubs to promote new single

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes enjoyed hyping his music the old fashioned way — by performing it live for unsuspecting fans.

The 23-year-old singer, who released his new song, “Summer of Love,” last Friday, stole his way inside five New York City nightclubs over the weekend and jumped on stage before a crowd of unsuspecting fans.

Page Six reports that Mendes started his impromptu PR tour by singing his new single when having dinner at NYC’s Beauty and Essex.

Later, he palled around with friends and wandered into the PHD rooftop bar, where a source tells the outlet that he “immediately got on the mic and told the crowd, ‘Let’s be thankful that we’re healthy and happy!'”

The Grammy nominee also performed similar stunts at Marquee, Tao and the Lavo Nightclub, even taking a selfie at the latter with a fan who boldly crossed the velvet rope. A witness says Mendes also “poured a glass of Don Julio.”

“His friends’ excitement and the crowd’s excitement never lessened after he did it again and again,” the source claimed.

Girlfriend Camila Cabello was not in attendance, but the source claimed Mendes became excited when one of the clubs that night played their “Señorita” duet.

