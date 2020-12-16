Shawn Mendes' charity foundation awarding "Wonder Grants" to young creatives

Shawn Mendes started the Shawn Mendes Foundation to inspire and empower young people to take action and give back when it comes to causes they believe in. Now, he’s awarding special grants to help them with those goals.
Shawn, the Foundation and Google have teamed up to award “Wonder Grants” to young “changemakers and creatives,” so that they can have the resources and platform they need to launch or complete innovative projects in fields like music, film, technology, science and the environment. The grants include cash, as well as Google products.
The first recipient of a “Wonder Grant” is 18-year-oldFanta Ballo from Harlem, NY, who’s a college senior and “social activism poet.” Another four recipients of the grants will be featured on the Foundation’s Instagram next year.
In a statement, Shawn said, “I’m grateful to be able to provide grants through my Foundation, with Google’s support, to young leaders who are on the ground innovating change. I am so inspired by their work and want to continue to empower young people daring to wonder in the service of others.”