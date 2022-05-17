Shawn Mendes channels Bruce Springsteen for new sustainable campaign

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

What happens when you mix Shawn Mendes and Bruce Springsteen? You get Tommy Hilfiger’s new campaign that celebrates sustainable fashion.

In a video titled “Classics Reborn with Shawn Mendes,” the Canadian heartthrob covers Springsteen’s 1984 smash hit “Dancing in the Dark.” Shawn also models a series of Tommy Hilfiger’s new offerings by running across a field, changing into new clothes and strumming a guitar.

Of course, using “Dancing in the Dark” for this promo was a deliberate choice because all the looks Shawn sports are part of Tommy Hilfiger’s “Classics Reborn” campaign, which highlights Hilfiger’s “1985 Program” collection that features vintage looks — including the brand’s iconic 1985 polo — made of organic cotton.

Fans are now begging for an extended cut of the 75-second promo, either to hear more of Shawn’s Springsteen cover or maybe because they really liked looking at his very toned physique.

As previously reported, Shawn’s partnership with Tommy Hilfiger is for the company’s #PlayItForward initiative, which is all about a “sustainable” wardrobe made of recycled clothing.

Shawn has made sustainability his new focus and recently announced he wants to halve the CO2 emissions he emitted during his 2019 tour and implemented new sustainability initiatives that’ll drastically reduce his upcoming tour’s carbon footprint. The singer’s plans also extend to his wardrobe: he’s said he will only wear custom-made designs crafted from leftover fabrics and trimmings from previous Hilfiger collections.

