Shawn Mendes celebrates 23rd birthday with Camila, teases “Summer of Love”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes turned 23 on Sunday and got some birthday love from his girlfriend Camila Cabello.



Camila posted a sweet photo of herself planting a kiss on his cheek and captioned it, “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor. Thankful for your existence everyday.”



On his own Instagram page, Shawn posted a video from his birthday festivities in New York City, writing, “Some real bday Love !!! Thank you so much. feeling extremely grateful for all of the people in my life today!”



He also teased his new track, “Summer of Love,” with Tainy, writing, “also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK.”



In a separate post Monday, Shawn revealed the song’s release date is August 20.

