Shawn Mendes apologizes for misgendering Sam Smith: "We're all learning together"

Shawn Mendes was apologetic after he unintentionally misgendered Sam Smith while introducing the U.K. star during last night’s Jingle Ball event.

Sam takes “they/them” pronouns, but Shawn mistakenly introduced the “Diamonds” singer as “he” at the star-studded concert, which streamed on The CW App and CWTV.com. However, Sam wasn’t too upset about it.

On their Instagram stories, Sam reposted Shawn’s apology, in which the Canadian singer wrote, “Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your jingle ball introduction. It absolutely slipped my mind. Won’t happen again…Sending you so much love! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met!”

Then Sam added a note that said, “We’re all learning together. Happy Holidays. All my love. xx”

At the Jingle Ball, which will air on The CW Monday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, Sam performed “Diamonds,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Dancing with a Stranger.” Shawn, meanwhile, sang the title track of his new album Wonder and a few more songs from the project, as well as a cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Other performers at the event include Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, The Weeknd, Billie Eliish and BTS.

