Shania Twain wants Harry Styles to sing with her…*and* wear her signature leopard print

Most Harry Styles fans know that he’s a close friend of rock legend Stevie Nicks, but you may not know that he’s also friendly with another chart-topping veteran female singer of a certain age, who not only wants to sing with him, but twin with him, fashion-wise. We’re talking about Shania Twain.

Speaking on the latest episode of Home Now Radio on Apple Music Hits, during which she shared her ultimate sing-along playlist, Shania played Harry’s hit “Adore You” and said, “I love to sing along with Harry Styles. Harry and I are texting friends…yes, I’m bragging.”

She added that Harry is “apparently a fan of mine,” noting that he “likes to sing [my song] ‘You’re Still the One’ and he performs sometimes in his show, which is really cool and a huge compliment.”

Shania then went on to directly address Harry, saying “You and I should definitely do a duet together. We could do a version of one of your songs. I love your music. We could do a version of one of my songs, or we could just write a song from scratch and go from there.”

The Canadian superstar added that she thinks it’s “really cool” that both she and Harry “like to wear leopard print.” Shania famously rocked leopard print from head to toe in her video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“You look good in it,” she said. “Leopard print is a Shania Twain signature print, but Harry Styles can borrow it, of course, because he’s so cute and talented. So yeah, you’ve got my permission. Go ahead. Wear it. Just don’t wear it out.”

