Shania Twain talks performing with Harry Styles, missing out on collaboration with Prince

Shania Twain recently reflected on her memorable surprise performance at Coachella, where she sang alongside Harry Styles, and said she had no idea it’d become “such a landmark moment.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the country singer reflected on performing her ’90s hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One” with Harry.

“I didn’t realize the significance of that moment,” she said, adding she originally viewed the performance as having fun with Harry — and then saw the audience go crazy when she got onstage.

“It’s the Harries, his age group and even younger. Their moms had my music on, and they’re in the back seat, and they know … every word by heart,” she said.

Harry had said something similar about Shania when pulling her onto the stage, thanking her for soundtracking long car rides with his mom.

Shania adds it “makes sense” when she sees young people at her concerts now, saying, “They were little kids together, growing up together, listening to this stuff … It’s beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shania opened up about missing out on a collaboration with Prince before he died. She said he called her up during her 2010 divorce from Mutt Lange and told her, “I want to make the next Rumours album with you.”

At the time, the singer was trying to find her voice after the heartbreak, so she was feeling “too insecure to go and get with Prince in the studio.”

“I don’t think I was ready for what all that was going to mean for me. I didn’t give up on it or anything, but then he died,” Shania said.

Prince died in 2016. He was 57.

