Shania Twain says her Elton John collab is among her “favorite things I’ve ever done”

Shania Twain reviews some of the most memorable duets of her career on a new episode of her Apple Music show Home Now, and at the top of the list is a team-up with none other than pop legend Elton John.



“Elton John is an artist that I grew up listening to, and learning how to write songs from. I would study his songs, and he’s a remarkable musician,” Shania explains, describing Elton as “one of my big, big, big heroes.”

The pair first teamed up in 1999 for “Amneris’ Letter,” from the 2000 Broadway musical Aida, the music for which was written by Elton. Performing the song brought out some stage jitters, Shania admits.

“It was quite high in my range, so…I was a little nervous to attempt it,” the singer remembers. However, she adds that Elton made her feel at ease.

“He’s just so friendly and very supportive. So anyway, I gave it a go, and it’s one of the favorite things that I’ve ever done,” Shania continues. “So I recorded the song with him onstage. He’s playing piano, and of course the song is from Aida Broadway soundtrack, and it was a very special moment for me.”

During that same 1999 Miami show, the pair performed two power ballads from each of their catalogues: Shania’s “You’re Still the One” and Elton’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight.”





