Shania Twain releases ‘Queen of Me (Royal Edition)’ with five new tracks

Republic Nashville

Shania Twain is sharing some more new music with fans. The singer just dropped the deluxe edition of her latest album, dubbed Queen of Me (Royal Edition). It features five extra tracks, including the new songs “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man.”

Shania shares that “Bone Dry” “is about having everything in the world but still feeling empty,” adding that it “is my reflection on how money, beauty, fame, power, elements that really don’t bring genuine fulfillment. It’s the simple things in life that do for me personally.”

The other new songs include a reimagining of “Inhale/Exhale AIR,” featuring Breland, an acoustic version of the title track and “Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix).”

The Royal Edition release comes as Shania is getting ready to launch her Queen of Me 2023 tour. It kicks off Saturday, April 29, in Seattle, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at ShaniaTwain.com.

