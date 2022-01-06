Shania Twain praises Taylor Swift for breaking one of her chart records: “Proud of you”

John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift would be the first to tell you that she’s a huge fan of Shania Twain, and Shania feels the same way about Taylor. In fact, when Twitter informed Shania that Taylor had broken one of the many records she holds, she celebrated Taylor’s accomplishment with a tweet of her own.

Taylor’s current album Red (Taylor’s Version) has been number one on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart for the past seven weeks. Late last month, a Twitter account called The Swift Society announced that Taylor has now spent more weeks at number one overall on that chart than any other female artist: a total of 98. The record had previously been held by Shania, who spent 97 weeks on top overall.

On Thursday, Shania retweeted that tweet and commented, “Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire] in spite of the hurdles #trailblazers.”

In 2019, Shania and Taylor embraced on the American Music Awards stage.

