Shania Twain is #1 when it comes to popular karaoke songs

Shania Twain keeps winning! The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer has been crowned the artist with the most popular karaoke song.

Billboard rolled out a new list chronicling the “the greatest karaoke songs of all time.” In first place is Shania with her 1998 crossover smash hit.

Of course, the legendary singer couldn’t stay silent about the high honor and hilariously reacted to the news. “I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!” she said on Twitter, using a shocked face and crying emoji to convey her reaction.

Shania continued, “Seriously though, it’s really really cool to see the life that ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ has taken on and I’m just obsessed with you all…”

The country star then revealed that she creeps on fans who post videos of them singing the song and shared a highlight reel of her favorites. “I’m not much of a karaoke singer (I’m actually quite bad at it ) but I do love watching other people do karaoke, so… show me what you’ve got!” she said, adding she wants more fans to tag her when they post such clips.

When fans begged Shania to clarify that she doesn’t sing karaoke, she relented that the statement wasn’t totally true. “Well sometimes I do karaoke… on special occasions,” she joked and shared a photo of her singing in a saloon.

