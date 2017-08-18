Shania Twain Announces Seattle Tour Date!

In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Global superstar Shania Twain has announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album, NOW. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3rd in Tacoma, WA and will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on August 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25th. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.