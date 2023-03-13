Shakira breaks 14 new Guinness World Record titles

Aaron Snaiderman for Guinness World Records

Shakira set 14 new Guinness World Records thanks to her diss track “BZRP Music Session #53,” which she created with Argentine DJ Bizarrap.

The tune smashed the record for most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours when nearly 14.4 million people listened to the track upon its release.

Over on YouTube, the music video amassed 63 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the most-viewed Latin track in that time period. It also became the fastest Latin track to hit 100 million views, which took just two days and approximately 22 hours.

Shakira also broke multiple Billboard records, including first female vocalist to debut in the Hot 100’s Top 10 with a Spanish-language track and becoming the first female artist to replace herself at #1 on the Latin Airplay chart.

Other records include most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist, most #1 songs by a female artist on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart as well as most #1 songs of any artist on the Latin Digital Song Sales and the Latin Pop Airplay charts.

Shakira was handed all her plaques during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This now ups her total Guinness World Records to 17.

