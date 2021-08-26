Shake Your Dice: Debbie Gibson and NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre kick off limited Las Vegas engagement tonight

Stargirl Records

Thursday night, Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block start their joint limited engagement at the Sands Showroom in the The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, performing eight shows between now and September 19. Debbie gave ABC Audio a hint of what fans can expect from the former teen idols.

“We’re probably going to do like a couple of songs to open, a couple of sets of our own, a couple of songs in the middle and at the end,” Debbie explained. “So we’ll duet in between our own sets….it’ll be a mixture, but we’ll vary..our own sets will very much be our own.”

“I mean, we have a lot of respect for each other and both of us have a great combo of being open-minded, but also we know who we are and we know our audience,” noted Debbie.

In addition to her classic hits like “Foolish Beat” and “Only In My Dreams,” Debbie has a new album of songs to perform. But that album, The Body Remembers, also includes a new duet version of “Lost In Your Eyes,” featuring Joey, so you can be sure you’ll hear that song in the show.

“Y’know, when it’s Joey’s time, it’s Joey’s time, he can, y’know, bring out a trapeze artist if he wants,” Debbie jokes. “I doubt he is, but you know what I’m saying. He’s going to do this thing. I’m going to do my thing. And we’re having a lot of fun putting together the duet portion.”

Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas runs August 26, 27, 28 and 29, and September 16, 17, 18 and 19.

