Several states extend social distancing guidelines while others plan economic comeback

iStock/Kumiko Hirama (NEW YORK) — With over 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, killing 141,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University — the world is weighing its options regarding opening the economy and stopping the spread of the virus.

In the U.S. where there are over 653,000 confirmed cases and 30,000 deaths, says Johns Hopkins University, a new concern is brewing over the economy now that over 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the onset of the pandemic.

Some states, like New York and New Jersey, say it is important to maintain social distancing guidelines and have extended such orders through May.

New York extended its guidelines to May 15 and have canceled many popular holiday events like the Brooklyn half marathon and Memorial Day parades.

The May 15 extension has since been reflected by other Northeast states, as said by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Conversely, several other states are working to reopen their economies. Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky’s governors have banded together to discuss ways to reopen the economy in the Midwest.

“This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time,” the governors said in a joint statement. “But close coordination will ensure we get this right.”

