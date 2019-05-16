Seth’s Stupid News

Credit: BigStockPhoto

May 16, 2019

Woman arrested for throwing billiard balls at her boss after getting fired.  I just wish they’d caught this on that TV show Live PD.

I’m sure her boss is thanking his lucky stars the girl played pool and wasn’t in the dart league.

Admittedly, I was VERY surprised when I read this happened in Oklahoma.  I thought our friends in Florida were entertaining us again.

Rack ’em up fellas… she’s single!

Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
