Set the Valentine’s Day Mood with 20 of the Best Love Songs from this Century

From Frank Sinatra to The Beatles, Etta James to Celine Dion, love songs are practically a requirement for any artist hoping to deeply connect with listeners.

Who wants to hear about how wonderful someone thinks they are or bask in the bliss of being in love?

At some point, everyone.

But while the classics – “At Last,” “Something,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “I Will Always Love You,” “My Heart Will Go On” – remain as such, expressions of tenderness continue to evolve with each new voice behind them.

Since 2000, thousands of love songs have steamrolled playlists, popped up on mix CDs (remember, we’re going back to 2000!) and landed on many a wedding soundtrack.

Yahoo’s list of 20 of the most affecting love songs this century.

Keith Urban, ‘Making Memories of Us’ (2004)

Coldplay, ‘Fix You’ (2005)

Bruno Mars, ‘Just the Way You Are’ (2010)

Katy Perry, ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010)

Beyoncé, ‘Love On Top’ (2011)

Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris, ‘We Found Love’ (2011)

Miguel, ‘Adorn’ (2012)

John Legend, ‘All of Me’ (2013)

Adele, ‘Sweetest Devotion’ (2015)

‘Sing Street’ soundtrack, ‘Up’ (2016)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, ‘If We Were Vampires’ (2017)

Taylor Swift, ‘New Year’s Day’ (2017)

Lady Gaga, ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ (2018)

Ed Sheeran, ‘The Joker and The Queen’ (2021)

Lauv, ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love)’ (2021)

Brandi Carlile, ‘You and Me on the Rock’ (2021)

Maren Morris, ‘The Furthest Thing’ (2022)

Michael Bublé, ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ (2022)

James Bay, ‘Brilliant Still’ (2022)

Harry Styles, ‘Late Night Talking’ (2022)