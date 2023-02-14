Set the Valentine’s Day Mood with 20 of the Best Love Songs from this Century

From Frank Sinatra to The Beatles, Etta James to Celine Dion, love songs are practically a requirement for any artist hoping to deeply connect with listeners.
Who wants to hear about how wonderful someone thinks they are or bask in the bliss of being in love?
At some point, everyone.
But while the classics – “At Last,” “Something,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “I Will Always Love You,” “My Heart Will Go On” – remain as such, expressions of tenderness continue to evolve with each new voice behind them.
Since 2000, thousands of love songs have steamrolled playlists, popped up on mix CDs (remember, we’re going back to 2000!) and landed on many a wedding soundtrack.