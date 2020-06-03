Sesame Street Stands Up To Racism

If you want to start a meaningful dialogue about racism with your kids you can count on Sesame Street to lend a helping hand.

The popular children’s show is partnering with CNN

to host a town hall called “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,”

which will air on CNN Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m.

ET. The town hall has been specially designed to be watched by kids

and families and to discuss racism,

the recent protest that have erupted around the country,

and how to embrace diversity and be more empathetic towards

people who have different lived experiences than yours.

The special will be hosted by a tandem team of CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill as well as Sesame Street‘s Big Bird.

Also appearing in the hour-long town hall will be Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita,

as well as experts who will help answer questions that have been submitted by families.

This is the second town hall event that CNN and Sesame Street have cohosted.

The first took place in April and was about the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will air on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español,

in addition to being streamed live on CNN.com and CNN’s mobile apps.

If you or a family member has a question you’d like the hosts or experts

to address during the town hall, you can submit your questions at CNN.com.

Full Story: HERE

Covid Town Hall: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069