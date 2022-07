Elmo, who is just 3, gets the shot. On Tuesday, Sesame Street released a new public service announcement in which the red Muppet, who is meant to be 3 years old, said there was “a little pinch, but it was okay” when getting the shot.

His father Louie said his son was “super-duper” while getting the vaccination, which recently became widely available for children under five in the United States.

Full Story: HERE

