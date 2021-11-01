Seriously? Is this Your Best Rapping?

Debby Wong|BigStock

Macklemore’s daughter knows how to keep him humble.

The rapper, 38, shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which his 6-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone critiques his new track “Next Year,” out Friday, and gives her dad her various notes on the song.

“I use to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids,” Macklemore captioned the clip of his daughter, whom he shares with wife Tricia Davis.

In the video, Sloane intently listens to the song through a pair of headphones while sipping on a cup of hot chocolate.

“Not your best but I still love ya,” she tells her dad, before asking, “Do you know Camila Cabello?” and “Is this really your best rapping?”