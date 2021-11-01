Seriously? Is this Your Best Rapping?

Macklemore’s daughter knows how to keep him humble.
The rapper, 38, shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which his 6-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone critiques his new track “Next Year,” out Friday, and gives her dad her various notes on the song.
“I use to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids,” Macklemore captioned the clip of his daughter, whom he shares with wife Tricia Davis.
In the video, Sloane intently listens to the song through a pair of headphones while sipping on a cup of hot chocolate.
“Not your best but I still love ya,” she tells her dad, before asking, “Do you know Camila Cabello?” and “Is this really your best rapping?”
“Did you ask Taylor Swift to get on this song?” she continues, adding, “Adele wasn’t feeling this?”