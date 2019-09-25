September 25: Put Your Christmas Decorations Up NOW, Alternative Christmas Gifts & Cadbury Christmas Cottage Kits [Podcast]

September 25, 2019

Science says that if you love Christmas, it's never too early to put up your Christmas decorations! If you get that nostalgic rush when you think about decorating your tree, then putting up your Christmas decorations early might actually make you happier! And if you need something to listen to while you do it, Warm 106.9 (the wonderful radio station that makes this podcast possible) streams Christmas music all year !

Looking for a way to get in the holiday spirit early? Heather wants to encourage everyone to knit a blanket or hat for an animal shelter or hospital or to volunteer and a homeless shelter or food bank. Want to take that a little bit further? Ask for gift cards for Christmas and then donate them to local shelters or the homeless. Cliff also recommends Kiva.org as a cool way to use microloans to help people better their lives.

Finally, why would you make a gingerbread house when you could make a Cadbury Cottage! This adorable Christmas cottage is made of incredible Cadbury chocolate, which everyone knows beats gingerbread any day. It looks like it might only be available in the UK, but Cliff is talking to some elves to see what we can do about that! For now, you'll just have to ask Santa (or hope you have a friend that can buy one from their website and ship it to you!)

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

Follow on iTunes
Follow on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.