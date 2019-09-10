September 12th Last Day To Apply For “SodFather” Job

Are you the next Sodfather or Sodmother.” Job posting: Seeking “Sodfather.” Serious inquiries only for this real job with a funny name.

The National Park Service is accepting applications for the job nicknamed “The Sodfather” and duties include caring

for the more than 44.5 acres of manicured grass between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

If you’re seeking greener pastures and have a green thumb, work along the Mall could be a bed of roses

but you’ll have to mow down the competition to rake in the green.

Workers tagged the turf management specialist, several years ago, as the Sodfather and that just sort of stuck.

The Sodfather: Where you could be paid to do your business on the lawn.

If you’re on the fence, don’t wait too long for the job to grow on you. The application process closes Thursday, Sept. 12.