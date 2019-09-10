Credit: BigStockPhoto

September 12th Last Day To Apply For “SodFather” Job

September 10, 2019

Are you the next Sodfather or Sodmother.”  Job posting: Seeking “Sodfather.” Serious inquiries only for this real job with a funny name.

The National Park Service is accepting applications for the job nicknamed “The Sodfather” and duties include caring

for the more than 44.5 acres of manicured grass between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

If you’re seeking greener pastures and have a green thumb, work along the Mall could be a bed of roses

but you’ll have to mow down the competition to rake in the green.

Workers tagged the turf management specialist, several years ago, as the Sodfather and that just sort of stuck.

The Sodfather: Where you could be paid to do your business on the lawn.

If you’re on the fence, don’t wait too long for the job to grow on you. The application process closes Thursday, Sept. 12.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.